AGCO issues monetary penalties to two igaming operators

The operators have the right to appeal the rulings.

The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued CA$30,000 in fines.

Canada.- The registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has served two AGCO-registered internet gaming operators with notices of monetary penalty. The fines totalling CA$30,000 were issued for infractions of standards for game integrity in internet gaming.

BV Gaming Limited and Fitzdares Canada Limited are alleged to have offered numerous bets on Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League games during the 2022-23 season. That puts them in breach of standards that prohibit offering bets on minor league sports, including the Canadian Hockey League’s three major junior hockey leagues.

Dave Phillips, chief operating officer at AGCO, said: “As the regulator of Ontario’s sports betting industry, the AGCO is resolved to maintain the integrity of sports betting which, in turn, may serve to protect the integrity of sport.

“This includes a clear prohibition on offering bets in Ontario on minor league sports, including Canadian major junior hockey. We will continue to carefully monitor Ontario’s sports betting markets to ensure the public interest is protected.”

Operators can appeal to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT).

See also: AGCO receives North American Gaming Regulators Association award