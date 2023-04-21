AGCO issues monetary penalties to three igaming operators

All three operators have the right to appeal the rulings.

The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued CA$70,000 (close to $52,000) in fines.

Canada.- The registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has served three AGCO-registered internet gaming operators with notices of monetary penalty for alleged infractions of it standards for game integrity in internet gaming.

Bunchberry Limited, Mobile Incorporated Limited and LeoVegas Gaming were found to have breached Standards 4.08 and 4.09, which relate to a requirement for licensees to secure approval for all slots from an independent testing laboratory.

Mobile Incorporated was also ruled to have breached Standard 1.22 since the uncertified games it provided were from suppliers not registered with AGCO.

AGCO fined Mobile Incorporated CA$30,000 for its three breaches, while LeoVegas was fined CA$25,000 and Bunchberry CA$15,000. All three operators have the right to appeal the rulings to the License Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

According to the commissión, the Standards were put in place to protect Ontarians from potential harm and to ensure game integrity and fairness. It said the rules include clear requirements for operators and gaming suppliers to cease all unregulated activities and only provide games that have been certified by an AGCO-registered ITL in order to participate in Ontario’s regulated igaming market.

AGCO registrar and chief executive Tom Mungham, said: “The AGCO holds all registered operators to high standards of responsible gambling, player protection and game integrity, and monitors their activities in the interest of Ontarians.”

Mungham added: “A critical feature of our regulatory framework requires operators to only offer games that are from registered gaming suppliers and have been certified by an AGCO-registered independent testing laboratory to meet the highest standards of game integrity.

“Ontarians who choose to play on registered sites need the assurance that the games being provided meet these requirements.”

