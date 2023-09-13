AGCO issues $80,000 penalty against Casino Woodbine in Toronto

According to the Registrar, Casino Woodbine failed to detect or prevent the infraction.

The Ontario regulator has served Casino Woodbine with notice of a penalty following allegations of a case of cheating and dealer collusion.

Canada.- The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has served Ontario Gaming GTA, the operator of Toronto’s Casino Woodbine with notice of a monetary penalty totalling $80,000 following a case of cheating.

In April, the Ontario Provincial Police Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB), embedded within the AGCO, charged five people on allegations that an electronic craps dealer was in collusion with customers. After a compliance review to assess Casino Woodbine’s adherence to the Gaming Control Act, 1992, and its Standards for Gaming, AGCO’s Regulatory Compliance Branch found that Casino Woodbine failed to detect or prevent the infraction.

Last month, AGCO served Apollo Entertainment with a CAD $100,000 penalty for failing to meet Ontario’s responsible gambling requirements. AGCO also served two AGCO-registered Internet gaming operators with fines totalling CA$30,000 for infractions of standards for game integrity in Internet gaming.

Meanwhile, it has updated the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming to prohibit the use of athletes in igaming advertising and marketing in the province. It has also restricted the use of celebrities who would be expected to appeal to minors. These new restrictions will come into effect on February 28, 2024.