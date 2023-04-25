AGA: Gaming CEOs remain positive on current business climate

62 per cent of participants described the business conditions as good.

US.- Some 97 per cent of industry executives have a positive view of business conditions despite economic uncertainty. That’s according to the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Fitch Ratings‘ Gaming Industry Outlook report.

Overall, 62 per cent of respondents described business conditions as good and 35 per cent as satisfactory. Only 20 per cent expect future conditions to be better than today, while two-thirds (64 per cent) expect future conditions to be the same.

Interest rates and inflation were cited as the main concern by 69 per cent of industry leaders. Another 38 per cent named economic uncertainty as a top concern.

AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said: “Gaming’s record momentum has continued into 2023 and that is clearly reflected by the attitudes of gaming executives around the country. While projections of slowing growth across the American economy are muting expectations for gaming in the medium term, our industry is well-positioned to weather any potential headwinds.”

AGA updates Responsible Marketing Code

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has made updates to the association’s Responsible Marketing Code for Sports Wagering (the Code), which sets the industry standard for responsibility in the marketing and advertising of sports betting.

AGA president and CEO Bill Miller stated: “Established in 2019, AGA’s Responsible Marketing Code reflects the commitment of our members to set and adhere to a high bar for responsible advertising.