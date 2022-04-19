Affilka by SOFTSWISS launches reports API

The tool provides real-time statistics related to brands, marketing campaigns, player activity, and other important data via easy-to-use API calls.

Press release.- The novelty helps get the latest information anytime offsite, making the reporting process easier, quicker, and more transparent. Thereby, Affilka partners and operators get a complete picture of their campaigns’ results and can make timely adjustments if necessary.

All operators and partners working with Affilka by SOFTSWISS now have access to the Reports API documentation in their accounts.

“We are constantly looking for tools to improve our service, running the Reports API feature is one of those. As a result, all the reports are available not only within the affiliate and operator interface or in CSV, JSON & XML formats but via API calls as well. It allows us to share all data instantly, without delay, which is vital for ensuring efficient collaboration between all parties,” commented Anastasia Borovaya, Product Owner at Affilka.

In addition to Reports API, the Affilka team has released Frontend API documentation, which is now available on the operator’s interface. It would be helpful for those operators that aim to build the Affiliate program interface from scratch.

The Frontend API allows brand’s partners to build their custom affiliate program landing pages as well as personalise affiliate registration and authentication forms. Affilka operators can go even further and create a bespoke graphical design for the entire affiliate program app, both for operator and affiliate interfaces.

The team has also added its Integration API Documentation to the operator interface. Now that the documentation is available directly from the interface, Affilka operators have access to its most up-to-date version. Any additions to the API are instantly reflected in the documentation together with monthly product releases.

It’s worth reiterating that since day one, Affilka operators have relied on the API integration in sending player registrations and activities from their iGaming websites to the Affilka platform.

Unlike FTP integration, where data transfer between an iGaming website and their affiliate program may take up to one day, the API integration allows for real-time player actions and updates tracking as well as quick troubleshooting. It helps to build the most transparent and trusting relationships between operators and partners.