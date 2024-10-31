Abios launches full ebasketball product suite

Abios’ odds feed is monitored 24/7 by a team of seasoned traders across the globe.

New ebasketball odds feeds from Kambi Group’s Esports division creates an all-in-one solution for operators seeking always-on betting content for basketball fans.

Press release.- Abios, part of the Kambi Group, has launched a full ebasketball odds feed with accompanying stats and real-time streams, creating an all-in-one solution for sportsbooks looking to offer continuous content for basketball fans. It is based on Abios’ partnership with betting content and data supplier BETER.

Esoccer became one of the most bet-on verticals on the Kambi network after the launch of Abios’ odds feed and to build on its success Abios has launched ebasketball, based on BETER`s proprietary ESportsBattle tournaments. Ebasketball will be added to Kambi’s comprehensive Esports betting options, as well as direct from Abios as part of its wider esports portfolio.

With 3,000+ monthly events, ebasketball provides a digital counterpart to NBA and other major basketball leagues. It offers consistent content for operators, allowing them to deliver engaging, 15-minute matches in NBA2K during the off-season and between high-tier matches.

Abios’ all-in-one solution for ebasketball includes an odds feed, stats, and real-time streams, enabling users to stay on-site to consume the content.

Powered by data through a partnership with BETER, Abios’ highly automated odds feed allows for greater market efficiency and uptime while minimising bet delays. To account for edge cases and add the “human touch”, Abios’ odds feed is monitored 24/7 by a team of seasoned traders across the globe.

Anton Janér, managing director and founder at Abios, said: “Seeing the popularity of esoccer among our partners, we’re thrilled to create a similar solution for ebasketball. With its easy-to-understand nature and engaging gameplay, we’re confident it will help sportsbooks attract and retain fans of major basketball leagues and fill in the gaps in the seasonal sports calendar.”

Chuck Robinson, chief revenue officer at BETER, said: “Fast-paced esports contests are increasingly vital for operators looking to fill gaps in their offerings, providing fresh opportunities for both acquisition and retention, and meeting the demands of the growing audience of Millennials and Gen Z.

“The key to delivering an immersive betting experience lies in reliable data and high-quality, accurate odds. BETER’s role as a trusted provider of live data, 24/7 streaming, and odds for esports is further highlighted by our long-term collaboration with Abios. By leveraging our ESportsBattle tournaments, Abios is enhancing its offerings, delivering engaging and high-value experiences for their operator partners. This launch of ebasketball content is set to be a great success for both BETER and Abios.”