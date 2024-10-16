Abios partners Svenska Spel to bolster esoccer offering

Svenska Spel is one of the largest operators in the Swedish regulated market.

The Swedish operator aims to enhance its esoccer capabilities with Abios’ comprehensive odds feed, streams and widgets.

Press release.- Abios, part of the Kambi Group, has agreed on a partnership with Svenska Spel to provide the Swedish operator with its full esoccer offering, including its comprehensive range of odds, streams and widgets.

Harnessing real-time data from official rights holders and automated models overseen by an expert trading team, Abios’ esoccer offering covers more than 12,000 matches every month. Having powered esoccer across the Kambi network since 2023, Abios’ offering consistently ranks among the top leagues on the network by number of bets.

Svenska Spel is one of the largest operators in the Swedish regulated market, with an extensive online presence encompassing both sportsbook and casino. Svenska Spel is also the single largest sponsor of Swedish sports, making large contributions to everything from women’s hockey to the Swedish national football team.

Managing director and co-founder of Abios, Anton Janér, said: “As a company founded in Stockholm we’re incredibly happy to power Svenska Spel, one of the most well-known brands within Swedish sports. Esoccer has grown rapidly for us in recent months, and it is exciting to see that the novel product features we’ve rolled out have gained traction and boosted results for our partners.”

Ida Björklund, head of Sports Betting at Svenska Spel, said: “By adding esoccer to our offering, we allow our customers to enjoy an exciting new product that has grown rapidly in popularity. The opportunity for customers to follow their bets throughout the match by watching streams bolsters the user experience, acting as a fantastic complement to our broad and deep offering.”