888 takes safer gambling Control Centre to Italy

The UK gaming company has expanded its safer gambling measures to cover the Italian market.

Italy.- The gaming company 888 has announced the expansion of its safer gambling initiative to Italy. It’s rolled out its Control Centre in the market as part of its ESG policy, dubbed “Made to Play Safely” as part of its “Made for the Future” initiative.

The Control Centre was launched in the UK market in 2020. It offers real-time gambling activity monitoring deposit limits, self-exclusion limits and “take a break” restrictions. The company said it aims to normalise the use of safer gambling tools among players.

888’s VP for customer safety and due diligence, Andrew Anthony, said: “I am delighted to see The Control Centre rolled out in another of our core markets. At 888 we recognise the need to use our proprietary technology to protect customers and promote safer play.

“By giving customers transparent information about their gambling activity in real time, we continue to ensure that safer gambling remains at the heart of the 888 customer experience.”

888 says the Control Centre led to a 23 per cent increase in the use of safer gambling tools in 2021, and that players who used the centre were more likely to adjust personal deposit limits and to “take a break” from gaming.

Anthony added: “We are focused on ensuring that our customers are empowered to make safe and responsible decisions about their gambling, and we remain committed to continually investing in our teams and technology to create industry-leading, user-friendly tools that help achieve this.

“We look forward to introducing The Control Centre across more markets over the coming years.”

888 shareholders approve William Hill acquisition

Earlier this month, the shareholders of 888 Holdings approved the company’s deal to acquire the non-US assets of William Hill from the US casino giant Caesars Entertainment. Caesars bought William Hill last year for £2.9bn but made clear from the outset that it would offload the European part of the business.

888 reached a deal to buy those assets in September, but since William Hill’s assets are larger than 888’s current business, the deal is classified as a reverse takeover, needing approval from 888’s shareholders. The result of that is 307 million votes – 99.7 per cent of voting shares – in favour, and only 819,264 against. 888 expects to complete the deal on or around June 30.

888 Holdings reached an agreement for a reduced price for the acquisition, saving it £250m, £100m of which will be kept as a 2024 earn-out incentive depending on EBITDA performance.