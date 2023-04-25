7777 Gaming names Mitko Mitev as CEO

Mite has been in the online gambling sector for 14 years.

Mitev joins 7777 Gaming from NetEnt.

Bulgaria.- The B2B online gambling provider 7777 Gaming has named Mitko Mitev as its new chief executive. Mitev has worked in the sector for 14 years, having previously spent time at NetEnt in Malta and, before that, Evolution.

Mitev takes on responsibility for the igaming provider’s operations and 100-strong team following its expansion into Latin America, where it has launched in Brazil, Peru and Mexico. The company also has licenses in Bulgaria, Romania and Malta.

7777 co-founder Milen Ganev said: “We are delighted to bring Mitko on board as our new CEO. It’s an advantageous move for our entire team as well as our partners, thanks to his extraordinary leadership and business skills that deliver win-win results.

“With his extensive experience in the global gaming markets, Mitev will lead the company into opening new perspectives in Asia, Latin America, and the US.”

Mitev said: “I am looking forward to joining 7777 Gaming and have a strong belief in the product and the path the company is heading. With a team of highly skilled professionals, we will be taking the business to new levels and markets with the strong product foundations that have been established.

“Combining math and game mechanics, with an understanding of the players through extensive B2C and B2B background, 7777 differentiates itself in the industry.”

In September, EGT Digital announced a partnership with 7777 gaming to integrate the provider’s 100+ titles into EGT Digital’s new platform X-Nave which is now available to its clients globally.