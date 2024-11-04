Izabel Hakim: “7777 gaming is at the forefront of adapting to the latest trends in online gaming”

Izabel Hakim, Head Project Manager at 7777 gaming, analyses the latest trends in online gaming and how the company is embracing these innovations to enhance player engagement and experience.

Exclusive interview.- 7777 gaming is a company that stands out for offering a wide range of innovative games that are always at the forefront. To find out more about the company’s work and how it adapts to the latest trends in the industry, Focus Gaming News spoke to Izabel Hakim, head project manager at 7777 gaming, who shared insights into the dynamic landscape of online gaming and how the company is adapting to current trends.

During the interview, she also discussed 7777 gaming’s innovative approach, which includes integrating artificial intelligence in game development and incorporating popular mechanics like hybrid games and gamification.

What are some of the trending features in online gaming right now, and how is 7777 gaming integrating these trends into its product portfolio?

The online gaming industry is evolving rapidly, with new trends shaping player preferences. Social features are in high demand as players increasingly enjoy interacting through multiplayer modes, leaderboards, missions, and chat functions. 7777 gaming incorporates these elements into most of its latest releases, allowing players to compete, connect, and share achievements within the game. Hybrid games that blend casino mechanics with skill-based elements and video-game aesthetics are also gaining traction, and we offer these hybrid experiences to uniquely merge entertainment with gaming. Additionally, fast-paced, rewarding play sessions are trending, and as such, a significant portion of our portfolio features quick-play instant-win games tailored to this audience, leveraging our expertise in the lottery sector.

Artificial intelligence is transforming various industries. How is 7777 gaming leveraging AI in game development, and what specific advantages does it bring to your games?

At 7777 gaming, we’ve already started incorporating AI into our product development. One of our standout achievements is our recent collaboration with a popular Bulgarian TV game show to create a new game called 100 Bracelets.

100 Bracelets features a new mechanic, offering players a unique gameplay experience. What makes it even more exciting is that AI fully designed the game, from its visual elements to its gameplay structure. AI has allowed us to offer a fresh experience that resonates with casual and seasoned players.

With AI becoming a key part of our development process, 7777 gaming can innovate faster, deliver more personalised experiences, and create unique, engaging products.

Gamification has become a major draw for players. How do you incorporate gamification elements into your games, and what results have you seen in terms of player engagement and retention?

Our portfolio integrates several key gamification features designed to boost player engagement. Interactive mechanics allow players to make meaningful choices within each game, fostering a more immersive experience. Themed adventures introduce a stateful element, attracting new audiences to the casino industry while keeping younger players engaged. Many of our titles also include mini-games and bonus rounds within the main game, adding extra layers of excitement and rewards.

We’re committed to blurring the lines between video gaming and igaming by focusing on narrative-driven, interactive experiences that keep players entertained. A standout example is Hunter Bob, which incorporates elements typically found in video games, such as a diverse cast of characters and interactive gameplay. In Hunter Bob, players embark on a journey with unique characters and face various challenges, encouraging them to actively participate rather than just spinning reels.

Crash games have gained massive popularity recently. What has been the key to success for crash games in your offerings, and what makes 7777 gaming’s approach to this genre unique?

Crash games are becoming increasingly popular because of their simplicity, high volatility, and thrill factor. The core mechanics create a unique blend of suspense and control, allowing players to decide when to cash out. This combination makes crash games highly engaging and keeps players coming back for more.

At 7777 gaming, we are committed to staying on-trend and currently developing crash game products that go beyond the basics. By combining compelling design, social elements, and customisation to operators, 7777 gaming ensures that its crash games remain exciting, social, and adaptable for a variety of audiences and markets.

Mobile freemium game concepts are influencing casino game development. How has 7777 gaming adopted this model in its game development, and what opportunities does it present for player acquisition and monetisation?

The freemium model, where players can access basic content for free with optional purchases or bonuses, has significantly reshaped player expectations across multiple gaming genres.

7777 gaming has embraced this model in several ways, and one of the best examples is our upcoming game, Ships and Bombs. In this game, players dive into thrilling ship-vs-plane battles with strategic action. They can earn extra ammunition to extend their play and buy explosives to increase their chances of victory.

By integrating the freemium concept, 7777 gaming ensures that new players can easily enter the game, which helps us acquire more users and especially to get an interest among the upcoming new generation.

How important is customised, themed, and branded content in today’s gaming market, and what steps does 7777 gaming take to ensure these elements resonate with different audiences and operators?

Customised, themed, and branded content is essential in the gaming market as it allows operators to target specific player demographics and foster brand loyalty. We’ve noticed a growing trend in branded games within our business network, likely due to their enhanced visual appeal, which helps operators stand out. Operators seek games that represent their brand, and we create tailor-made games that align with their brand identity and target audience.

Seasonal and event-based games have also gained popularity in recent years. Limited-time games tied to holidays or events generate excitement and encourage more frequent player engagement. Operators often feature these themed games in a separate category, enhancing the holiday spirit for players. At 7777 gaming, we have developed over 20 branded and themed games for Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and more, which we offer to our client’s networks.

In conclusion, 7777 gaming is at the forefront of adapting to the latest trends in online gaming, combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of player engagement and retention. From integrating social and multiplayer features to embracing AI-driven game development, 7777 gaming crafts unique experiences that cater to both seasoned and new players. By incorporating gamification, customisable branded content, and popular game models like crash games and mobile-inspired freemium concepts, we are setting a new standard for what players expect from the online gaming world.