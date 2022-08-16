7 Cedars Casino signs partnership with US Integrity

US Integrity will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

US.- 7 Cedars Casino in Washington State has signed a comprehensive partnership with the sports betting integrity monitoring company US Integrity as the venue plans to launch a sportsbook.

US Integrity will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard. The firm conducts analysis across data sets to identify irregular contest-level, officiating, and wagering patterns. 7 Cedars Casino currently offers over 600 slot machines, table games, bingo and a golf course.

Bill Matsko, 7 Cedars Casino’s sports wagering manager, said: “We are extremely excited to be working with U.S. Integrity as we roll out regulated sports betting at 7 Cedars Casino. The partnership with U.S. Integrity will give us the ability to identify possible betting abnormalities in real-time and enable potentially suspicious wagering activity to be identified immediately, creating a safe, fun betting environment for our guests.”

Matthew Holt, US Integrity’s CEO and co-founder, said: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with 7 Cedars Casino and assist in their expansion of regulated sports wagering in Washington.

“U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at 7 Cedars Casino. Their commitment to instilling the highest integrity standards align with U.S. Integrity’s initiative to ensure that sports wagering remains fair and safe.”

In June, US Integrity announced the appointment of Lauralyn Sandoval to its board of directors. She plays an integral role in strategy, oversight, and helping to shape the direction and vision of the company as it expands.

In July, the company announced a partnership with the online sports betting and gambling company MaximBet to provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard. MaximBet has market access to expand to multiple jurisdictions throughout the US and Ontario over the next years. The mobile sportsbook is already live in Indiana, Iowa, Colorado and Pennsylvania.

Trish Wheaton, director of compliance at MaximBet, said: “The safety and integrity of the sports betting and online casino experience at MaximBet is of utmost importance, and we are thrilled to be working with U.S. Integrity as we expand across the regulated US and Canadian market. U.S. Integrity’s proactive approach to maintaining integrity will play a pivotal role in detecting potentially suspicious wagering activity.”