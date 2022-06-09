US Integrity appoints Lauralyn Sandoval to board of directors

Sandoval will play an integral role in the strategy of the company.

US.- Data-driven sports betting integrity monitoring company US Integrity has announced the appointment of Lauralyn Sandoval to its board of directors. She will play an integral role in strategy, oversight, and helping to shape the direction and vision of the company as it expands.

Sandoval, Nevada’s former first lady, is currently vice president of new markets at Aristocrat Technologies. She also worked at IGT and Scientific Games in business building roles including technology, product, emerging markets and acquisitions. She is a co-founder, advisor and investor in various businesses.

Married to former state governor Brian Sandoval, as first lady she created “Level Up,” a programme offering awareness, connections and learning to women. She serves on the boards of the Davidson Academy and Opportunity Village. She is an Honorary Board Member of the Women’s Research Institute.

Matthew Holt, CEO of US Integrity, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Lauralyn to our board of directors. Lauralyn will play an integral role in strategy, oversight, and helping to shape the direction and vision of our company as we expand globally. Lauralyn’s experience and core values align perfectly with U.S. Integrity’s mission to keep the integrity of sports a top priority.”

Penn National Gaming and US Integrity sign partnership in North America

Penn National Gaming and US Integrity signed a comprehensive partnership for the US and Canadian regulated markets. USI supplies Penn National with its integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard. The firm also provides Penn National with analysis across data to identify irregular contest-level, officiating and wagering patterns.

