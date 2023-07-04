54th annual World Series of Poker Main Event gets underway

The WSOP Main Event officially kicked off at the Horseshoe Las Vegas.

US.- The 54th annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event has begun at the Horseshoe Las Vegas with a special appearance by WSOP icon Jamie Gold. Gold took home the World Champion title in the largest Main Event yet (8,773 players) in 2006. The 2023 Main Event is expected to beat that record.

The WSOP Main Event has four flights 1A – 1D, from July 3 through July 15. It will feature surprise celebrity cameos.

Gold said: “I would like to wish all of the players nothing but the best of luck in this year’s Main Event. That is, until they face off with me at the Final Table – then, all bets are off. Now, let’s make some history. Shuffle Up and Deal!”

The 54th annual World Series Of Poker is being held on the Las Vegas Strip until July 18.