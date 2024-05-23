4ThePlayer receives licence approval in Pennsylvania

ts games will be available in Pennsylvania via Gaming Realms

US.- Online casino games developer 4ThePlayer has received a licence from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). Its games will be available in Pennsylvania via Gaming Realms. The company has also launched in New Jersey, Michigan, and Connecticut.

Chris Ash, business development director and co-founder of 4ThePlayer, said: “I am thrilled we can bring our unique gaming experience to the players of Pennsylvania. After the success we have seen with these titles in other states, we are excited for players in Pennsylvania to play them!”

Based in London, 4ThePlayer was founded by Andrew Porter, Chris Ash, Thomaz Scalzilli, and Henry McLean in 2018 with the purpose of creating player-centric games. It launched in New Jersey in August 2022.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $504.6m in April

The Pennsylvania gaming industry generated $504.6m in revenue in April, according to figures published by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). That was up 5.9 per cent compared to April 2023 but down 10 per cent from March 2024 ($554.6m).

Retail slots generated $205.4m, down 3.5 per cent compared to April 2023. The number of slot machines in April was 24,890 compared to 25,555 last year. Online slot revenue generated $126m, up 31.8 per cent and sports betting $42.4m, up 14.5 per cent. the sports betting handle was $646m, an increase of 12.9 per cent year-on-year.