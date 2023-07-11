4ThePlayer receives online casino licence in Michigan

The developer had been operating under a provisional licence awarded in 2022.

US.- Online casino games developer 4ThePlayer has received a full online casino licence in the US state of Michigan. Until now, the provider had operated under a provisional licence, which was awarded in 2022. The firm’s games are available via Gaming Realms, its US platform partner.

Chris Ash, business development director and co-founder of 4ThePlayer, said: “We are overjoyed to announce this latest achievement in our US market strategy. Michigan’s online casino market, one of the most successful in the country, presents an exciting landscape for us to share our unique and innovative games with a passionate audience.

“We are also actively working on expanding our presence into additional states, underscoring our commitment to regulated markets in general. We invite all interested parties to meet us at G2E in Las Vegas for a deeper dive into our exciting plans for the coming year!”

Based in London, 4ThePlayer was founded by Andrew Porter, Chris Ash, Thomaz Scalzilli, and Henry McLean in 2018 with the purpose of creating player-centric games. It launched in New Jersey in August 2022.

Michigan regulator to receive state funds for responsible gaming campaign

The Michigan Legislature has reached an agreement on the state’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which includes $50.7m earmarked for the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). An allocated $3m of ongoing, annual funding will support the continuation of the MGCB’s “Don’t Regret the Bet” responsible gaming messaging campaign, which launched earlier this year.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “A well-funded gaming control agency is crucial for ensuring fair and honest gaming in the State of Michigan, preventing fraud and illegal activities, and addressing problem gambling.