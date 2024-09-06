The 1xBet team presented updates and discussed new business opportunities.

Press release.- 1xBet took part in SiGMA East Europe 2024 and Affiliate World Europe 2024, one of the largest industry forums in Europe.

From September 2 to 4 at the SiGMA East Europe, 9,000 delegates, 5,000 affiliates, and over 200 speakers gathered at the Hungexpo exhibition centre in Budapest. There, 1xBet top managers actively participated in all the forum events, presented updates to the gaming platform, and discussed new business opportunities with the brand’s affiliate program.

“Eastern Europe is an important market for 1xBet, and we want to expand our presence in this region. At SiGMA East Europe 2024, we strengthened existing business ties and acquired new partners. We are confident this will help us implement many successful projects soon,” said a 1xBet representative.

From September 5 to 6, the Affiliate World Europe 2024 exhibition, a large-scale affiliate marketing event, attracted more than 7,500 guests from 110 countries. The 1xBet team shared valuable information about the 1xPartners program and answered questions from summit guests in detail.

1xBet is grateful to the exhibitions’ organizers for the excellent opportunity to exchange ideas and experience with leading industry professionals. The company said that it will use the knowledge gained to improve the quality of its product for players and partners.

“Note that owners of news sites, social media pages, blogs, YouTube channels, and messenger groups can significantly increase their income by joining the 1xBet affiliate program. More than 100,000 affiliates worldwide receive up to 50 per cent commission for each attracted client. Join 1xPartners today and start earning with us”, stated the company.