Giovanni Rocco Neto to serve as Brazil’s first national secretary of sports betting 

Neto will supervise the economic development of Brazilian sports amid the launch of regulated online gambling.

Brazil.- Giovanni Rocco Neto has been elected to serve as the first national secretary of Sports Betting for the economic development of sport in Brazil. The new role will involve the coordination and supervision of Brazilian sports’ economic development amid the launch of regulated online gambling from January 2025.

The role will be independent of the new national gambling regulator, the Secretariat of Prizes and Betting (SPA), which is led by Regis Dudena and is currently processing online gambling licence applications from operators. Neto will report to sports minister André Fufuca.

Neto previously served as an advisor at the Ministry of Sport, leading the Committee of Integrity, Rights and Duties in Betting and Gaming. This committee provided feedback for the establishment of sports betting regulations.

On taking the post, Neto said: “It’s crucial that we view sports betting as a form of recreation rather than a primary source of income. This perspective is essential to maintaining the integrity and excitement of Brazilian sports.”

Fufuca said: “With the creation of this new role, we aim to build a transparent and well-regulated environment that fosters both economic growth and ethical standards in Brazilian sports.”

The appointment has been well received by the National Association of Games and Lotteries (ANJL). Its president Plínio Lemos Jorge said: “Neto’s leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our commitment to creating a fair and responsible betting market in Brazil.”

The government of Brazil expects the new regulated online gambling market to generate R$2 billion (€400m) in annual tax revenues, which will be distributed to social programmes and public security as well as sports development.

Meanwhile, senator Irajá Abreu is pushing for the country’s Senate to finish its review and vote on proposed land-based gambling reforms. The rapporteur has called for a vote by the end of September before municipal elections.