Play’n GO launches Mirror Joker: A new chapter in the Joker series

Fans of other iconic Play'n GO series such as the Wilde series and the Reactoonz series are sure to resonate with this fantasy-rich title.

Mirror Joker ventures into the dazzling world of mirrors where not all is as it seems while some rewards are even more than they first appear.

Press release.- Play’n GO invites players into their hall of mirrors to seek the fabled Mirror Joker and their reflective powers.

Players will step foot into this reflective realm alongside the mischievous Mirror Joker with the aim of securing some big wins. Fans of other Joker titles, including games like Fire Joker (2016), Chronos Joker (2019), and Joker Flip (2024) are sure to love this new addition to the iconic series.

Mirror Joker ventures into the dazzling world of mirrors where not all is as it seems while some rewards are even more than they first appear. Spinning the 3×3 reels, players will aim to create winning combinations of symbols across five fixed paylines. During the base game, they’ll keep their eyes peeled for special bonus features including the Mirror Respin and the Mirror Joker themself.

During the Mirror Respin, which is triggered when two stacks of the same symbols land, the reels will expand to a 5×3 layout and active paylines will double, increasing to 10, while also mirroring the stacked symbols on the expanded reels. This increases the chances of securing some big wins!

Not only is Mirror Joker perfect for fans of the Joker series of games, but fans of other iconic Play’n GO series such as the Wilde series and the Reactoonz series are sure to resonate with this fantasy-rich title.

Games Ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin, said: “We’re always excited to release a new Joker title to the series as they’re always a popular option for fans of slots. For players that enjoy straightforward yet enjoyable slots, with exciting twists like Mirror Joker’s Mirror Respin feature, these slots are always a top pick for a great gaming experience.”