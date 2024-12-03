How the “VIP Club” works in 1xSlots

1xSlots launched its User retention department (VIP Club) in August 2023.

Press release.- The 1xSlots team prepared an article to explain how their VIP Club for players works and how their customer satisfaction-oriented strategies have significantly increased user retention and revenue.

VIP Club

Since August 2023, the User retention department (“VIP Club”) has demonstrated significant growth and improvement in key indicators, which has also had a positive impact on the RR indicator. 1xSlots’ customer satisfaction-oriented strategies have significantly increased user retention and increased revenue.

Specialised promotions and tournaments

Holding specialised promotions and tournaments for a closed circle of players has become an important element of 1xSlots’ strategy. Since August 2023, more than 20 major events have been held to coincide with major holidays and events. More than 70 per cent of users took part in them, which led to an increase in the average receipt.

Individual bonuses

The system of providing individual bonuses has demonstrated high efficiency. 1xSlots’ personalised offers have reduced the user churn rate to 1 per cent within 2024.

Internal segmentation by VIP levels

Thanks to the introduction of internal segmentation by VIP levels, 1xSlots was able to more accurately identify major players and work with them on an individual basis.

Individual work with players includes:

tracking problems with deposits, withdrawals, prompt assistance in case of difficulties;

personal bonuses;

development of personal offers;

selection of individual birthday bonuses (both gaming and material);

much more

This approach contributed to a 30 per cent increase in activity among top players. The flexibility of the bonus system allowed for promotions aimed at specific user groups, which contributed to the growth of their loyalty and retention.

Wide bonus system

The wide VIP Club bonus system has played a key role in retaining and increasing user activity. The introduction of new types of bonuses and gifts has led to an increase in the frequency of deposits and an increase in LTV.

Thus, in 2023, the VIP club’s user retention department showed impressive results. 1xSlots’ strategy, based on an individual approach, specialised promotions and a flexible bonus system, has proven its effectiveness and led to a significant increase in key indicators. They continue to work on improving their methods and introducing new initiatives to further improve the results, as well as to increase the satisfaction of their users.

In the VIP club, each user has their own personal manager with extensive experience in the field of gaming. It will quickly and effectively help users solve any technical problem, as well as navigate a huge variety of games based on the preferences and mood of the user.

“Our managers are ready to discuss not only issues related to the casino but also to support any other conversation: starting from the pie recipe and ending with something personal and important for the user,” said the 1xSlots team.