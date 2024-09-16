1xSlots to attend SBC Summit in Lisbon

1xSlots’ A500 booth will feature the company’s affiliate managers discussing its offers, plans for the following months and potential partnerships.

Press release.- 1xSlots will be present at this year’s SBC Summit in Lisbon, which will take place from September 24 to 26 at the FIL Exhibition Centre.

1xSlots will be presented at the A500 booth, where visitors can get acquainted with its affiliate managers, discuss interesting offers, and company plans or enter into a partnership. “Also, don’t forget to get branded merch, 1xSlots stickers, play air hockey and come to the free bar!” the company said.

1xSlots also announced it has been nominated in the “SBC Summit Awards 2024” as “Rising Star in Casino (Operator).” Regarding its nomination, the company said: “We are looking forward to the award and our fingers crossed. By the way, this year our team has already won two nominations for ‘SiGMA East Europe’, so we plan to get more rewards in the industry.”

For all our partners and friends who are planning to attend the conference, we offer to meet at our booth A500! We will be glad to see everyone.

Those interested in becoming a 1xSlots partner can write to the company by e-mail at [email protected] or in the telegram @partners1xslots