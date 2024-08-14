1xSlots Partners: Artificial intelligence – Usage, trends and concerns

1xSlots Partners shares its insights on AI and unveils how it harnesses its potential to maximise effectiveness.

Press release.- The trend towards artificial intelligence and its extensive use has become one of the biggest and most talked about topics of 2024. Almost every company has integrated AI into their services, applications, and websites. So, how do 1xSlots Partners use AI, ChatGPT and all those other technological delights of the modern world? In this article, the company explains how it uses AI and applies it to its daily tasks.

Introduction

Let’s start with the fact that AI has already been implemented in big search engines. Now, we all have a choice when we look something up online. Do you do some good old-fashioned doomscrolling? Or do you just read a brief summary from the search engine at the top of the page to get an ad-free answer in literally 30 seconds? We have to admit that the latter saves a lot of time when speed is an issue.

Of course, we couldn’t do without trying to communicate with ChatGPT. It can even replace Social Media Marketing, as social media has taught us. This might well be an option when you’re starting out in a particular field, but unfortunately, it’s not quite up to the same standard as a strategist or a real industry pro. Not yet anyway. But our little friend manages quite well when researching sites and gathering information. It could determine the top sites in just one minute. Again, though, it isn’t without drawbacks, as it drew on data for the 2022-2023 year.

Chatbots

In addition to search engines and writing texts, AI is used to create bots. For example, many online casinos use chatbots in their Telegram channel chats. They can answer customer questions, issue promo codes and provide up-to-date links to projects.

Bots also optimize support by identifying keywords in queries and transferring them to the relevant departments or resolving issues on their own without human intervention. They also implement AI algorithms, expand features that enable the customer support system to be improved, and reduce the volume of customer queries (which are sometimes of a dubious nature).

Selecting the “best” slots for players

Customers can use ChatGPT and similar programs to compile a selection of slots or games for themselves quickly and easily. For example, suppose a customer wants to find five of the most thrilling slots with high volatility. In that case, ChatGPT will provide them with the following list: Book of Dead, Dead or Alive 2, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Immortal Romance and Bonanza Megaways.

It’s not just limited to slots either; ChatGPT can recommend any games or selections to suit any taste. Some customers might even be more inclined to put their trust in it than in “traditional” best game lists because at least they know that ChatGPT isn’t writing a sponsored article.

AI in marketing and data analysis

As we all know, artificial intelligence was originally created for data analysis and calculations. As far as we’re concerned, this is where the cold logic of machines has the edge over us humans. It can often be very easy to make miscalculations or enter the wrong number. However, AI has made it possible to analyse huge amounts of data and draw up reports and conclusions based on that information in order to develop further company strategies.

The internet already has an abundance of services which collect mentions and count hits and clicks for words and companies. It’s not realistic to manually count every mention for a large-scale PR/marketing campaign, but Brand24-type services handle this kind of task with aplomb. The services can produce rankings not just by dates and time periods, but also by many other factors, including location, the type of website, and the emotional nuance of the text.

AI in Design

AI can also be a huge help in design. It can be used to create interesting visuals, generate tiny new images and correct low game image quality more quickly. Once again, however, it’s no replacement for the real thing. Our design team works tirelessly for our customers and partners, but there have been occasions where AI has saved us time and effort on urgent tasks.

Ultimately, we are of the opinion that artificial intelligence may one day replace those who haven’t learned to use or apply it in their work.

In the meantime, we’ll continue to keep up with modern trends so we can create the best gaming experience for our customers and continue to work with industry leaders.

