David Arutinyan, 1xSlots: “Our main strategy of working with partners is a strategy of mutually beneficial cooperation”

David Arutinyan, Head of Affiliate Department of 1xSlots, sat down with Focus Gaming News to talk about the SBC Summit and the strategies the company plans to develop at the event to take centre stage.

Exclusive interview.- The countdown to a new edition of the SBC Summit has begun and 1xSlots is preparing to have a stellar presence there. To find out more about their strategy for the event, Focus Gaming News spoke to David Arutinyan, head of affiliate department of 1xSlots.

How valuable does the company consider the opportunity to communicate with industry representatives at the SBC Summit?

The SBC Summit is one of the most influential meetings in the gambling industry, moreover, we have recently started working with the European market, and it is very important for us to attend more European conferences in order to meet valuable partners for work. The Summit is the place where most of the leaders of the gambling industry gather, which is why we decided to hold a conference.

What strategies do you plan to use to capitalise on the networking, partnership, and collaboration opportunities available within the exhibition’s broad business network?

Our main strategy of working with partners is a strategy of mutually beneficial cooperation, which means that cooperation should be beneficial for both sides, for us and the partner. We are mainly focused on influence marketing + media buying, so we plan to meet with existing and new partners to implement a win-win strategy.

What can visitors expect to see at the 1xSlots booth? Are there any innovations or reveals that you can share with us?

If you remember, the last conference was very impressive for us, as we received two nominations: “the Best Affiliate Program of the Year” and “the Best Silver Stand.”

Our marketing and event management department works closely to showcase the company’s core ideas through design and merch, so the SBC Summit itself will be well decorated using local Portuguese merch, so don’t miss the opportunity to visit us, we have special gifts for you. As for technological innovations, we are developing rapidly and using the latest innovations that we can show you during a conversation at the booth.

What strategies does your company use to retain customers as one of its strengths?

The main strategy for us is not only to attract new customers but also to work with existing ones, increasing the LTV coefficient. Over the years, we have been steadily developing, so we have a variety of customer retention strategies, such as promotions, individual bonuses, which are suitable directly for each client. We have a customer retention department that is responsible for ensuring the success of customers on the website and for their reactivation.

How does 1xSlots explain its success with the support system it provides to both affiliates and customers and what insights about this system can you share?

We have both: partner and customer support, which is different from each other. Partner support refers to our B2B partners, we support our partners daily and are ready to communicate with them via Telegram, Skype, email, LinkedIn, and Instagram (these are our main official communication channels).

As for the casino’s customer support, we support more than 15 languages, and customers can communicate with us via the chat button or by email. We work 24/7, providing them with the best and fastest support.