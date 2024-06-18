1xSlots invites players to its summer tournaments 2024

Each month, the team of event managers at 1xSlots prepares something thrilling for its audience.

The Beach Drive tournament is running from June 17th to 30th with a total daily prize pool of €30,000.

Press release.- Earlier this year, 1xSlots outlined its tournament schedule for the first quarter of 2024. As June arrives and marks the conclusion of the first half of the year, the company is pleased to unveil its summer plans and share updates with its valued customers.

For those yet to embark on their summer break, 1xSlots invites participants to unwind and bask in the Beach Drive tournament. Running from June 17 to 30, this event offers daily prizes with a total prize pool of €30,000, competitors have a limited time to seize their opportunity.

Furthermore, as anticipation builds for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, 1xSlots encourages enthusiasts to stay informed by following its social media channels on Instagram, Telegram, and LinkedIn.

In August, the company will develop its “Around the World Journey” tournament. Whether travelling or not, participants can embark on a memorable adventure spanning August and September, competing for a share of the €50,000 prize fund based on the number of countries they explore.

During autumn, following the conclusion of the Around the World Journey, the company anticipates celebrating its birthday with special rewards for its most dedicated and active customers.

