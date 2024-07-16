1xBet: “We strive to meet high standards and create innovation”

1xBet discusses industry trends, effective affiliate marketing strategies, and adapting to European regulatory changes in an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News.

Exclusive interview.- From today (July 16) until July 19, Amsterdam will host iGB L!VE, one of Europe’s most important igaming events. The global bookmaker 1xBet could not miss such a prestigious conference.

Before the start, a 1xBet brand representative spoke about the industry’s development in the context of the European regulator’s restrictions, the key aspects of an effective strategy in affiliate marketing, and the new players’ needs.

1xBet will be attending iGB L!VE. What can we expect from your presence there?

At iGB L!VE, we expect to see some of the industry’s leaders and will do our best to represent the brand at the highest level. Our team will actively participate in discussing the introduction of new gaming technologies, marketing strategies, and a responsible approach to gambling. We look forward to meeting with our partners and clients to consider collaboration and further development.

The company has participated in various events so far this year. What analysis and conclusions do you draw from the current state of the gaming industry based on your observations at these events?

Interest in betting and gambling is growing rapidly, as evidenced by the increase in the number of participants at such events. More and more people prefer online platforms, and modern technology helps make the gaming experience more exciting. In a highly competitive environment, we strive to meet high standards and create innovations that will shape the industry’s future.

Many countries in Europe are debating further regulation of the industry, banning gambling ads, and reinforcing responsible gambling campaigns. How do you view the European market today in comparison to others?

We consider the current debate about advertising regulation and banning to be a natural evolution and understand the importance of adapting to local laws. These changes create opportunities to improve our operations and promote responsible gambling.

1xBet has an international licence issued in Curaçao and strictly adheres to each country’s regulations. It ensures that our work meets strict requirements and high standards. Therefore, our clients can enjoy the game with complete confidence in the security of their data and funds.

The company also actively supports programs to combat gambling addiction and advocates responsible play. We aim to create a comfortable and safe gaming environment for users who want to have fun and earn additional income.

One of the discussion topics at iGB L!VE will be affiliate marketing, something 1xBet is already familiar with and has been working on for a long time. In your opinion, what are the keys to achieving an efficient and long-term strategy?

The secrets to an effective and long-term affiliate marketing strategy are a deep understanding of the market and client needs, favourable collaboration terms, and flexibility. We offer unique betting opportunities, making the platform attractive to players and partners.

The 1xPartners program website is supported in 50 languages, ensuring accessibility to millions of potential participants worldwide. The conversion rate of registrations into deposits on the platform reaches 65 per cent, and partners receive a lifetime commission on the bets of each attracted player, which guarantees a stable and long-term income. Experience and market knowledge allow us to adapt to all changes and offer innovative solutions.

“The 1xPartners program website is supported in 50 languages, ensuring accessibility to millions of potential participants worldwide.” 1xBet

Our efforts have been repeatedly noted internationally. This year alone, 1xPartners won the Affiliate Company of the Year category at the International Gaming Awards 2024 and was recognized as the Best Affiliate Program 2024 at the SiGMA Asia Awards. These successes confirm the high quality and work efficiency.

Two of the most important football tournaments, the Copa America and the Euro 2024, have recently ended. How did you see bettor participation so far compared to previous editions?

We have seen a significant increase in bets compared to previous years. Football is one of the most popular sports and is now a huge holiday on two continents. Our team works hard to provide our clients with the best playing conditions, vivid emotions, and the chance to be closer to their favourites.

We share our players’ love for football and offer profitable promos with valuable prizes, diverse markets, and high odds. With 1xBet, every match becomes a special event.

Previously, betting would commonly focus on the outcome of a match. Today, the options and combinations for betting are significantly greater. Do you believe that today’s bettors are much more analytical and studious and, at the same time, more demanding regarding the available betting options?

Modern players actively use available data and statistics for their predictions. They study detailed information about teams, players, coaches, and other factors influencing match outcomes. These changes have made clients more demanding of offers’ variety and flexibility.

Players constantly seek new bet types, such as individual game events, combined outcomes, long-term predictions, etc.

Our company does everything to satisfy these expectations, offering a large selection of pre-match and live bets. We also understand that statistical data is important to clients, and the Results section on our platform helps them quickly get all the necessary information.