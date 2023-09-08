1xBet took part in SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023

More than 5,000 visitors to the exhibition discussed topical issues of betting and gambling development.

One of the most anticipated igaming conferences took place in Limassol from September 4 to 7.

Press release.- The SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 is known for its panel discussions, inspiring lectures and extensive networking opportunities. This year, the forum brought together more than 750 leading market operators who presented their ideas for the new business season. 1xBet is grateful to the SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 exhibition organizers for the opportunity to communicate live with partners from other countries and receive valuable information for further growth.

More than 5,000 visitors to the exhibition discussed topical issues of betting and gambling development and exchanged views on the industry prospects. The 1xBet team took an active part in all SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 events and held a series of negotiations with partners, telling them about the business opportunities of the brand’s affiliate program.

Traditionally, within the exhibition, the SIGMA CIS Awards 2023 ceremony was held. This year, the global betting company 1xBet received two awards at once – in the nominations Sportsbook Operator of the Year and Affiliate Program of the Year.

“We were happy to come to Cyprus and visit the largest regional exhibition in Southern and Eastern Europe. Our company got the opportunity to tell new partners about the benefits of working with 1xBet, and we tried to provide forum guests with all the necessary information,” 1xBet representatives noted.

