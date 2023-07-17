1xBet takes part in the iGB L!VE Amsterdam 2023 global exhibition

Such events help the 1xBet team to improve and keep up with global trends.

The 1xBet team was pleased to see old friends and establish business relations with new partners.

Press release.- From July 11 to July 14, Amsterdam hosted one of the world’s largest events in the gambling industry – the iGB L!VE Amsterdam 2023 exhibition. More than 6,000 gambling business representatives from 110 countries, including the global betting company 1xBet, gathered under the roof of the RAI Amsterdam conference complex.

During the exhibition, affiliates, gambling product operators, and betting company representatives discussed the gambling business prospects and new successful strategies. Also, the event guests listened to 207 speakers who shared their vision of the industry’s future and answered questions. Together with thoughtful networking, iGB L!VE has become one of the most important events of the year.

“We were happy to answer our colleagues’ questions and were able to talk about goals for the near future. Such events help us to improve and keep up with global trends,” 1xBet representatives said.

The 1xBet team, which participated in all exhibition events, was pleased to see old friends and establish business and friendly relations with new partners.

1xBet is grateful to the iGB L!VE Amsterdam 2023 exhibition organizers for the opportunity to communicate live with our partners from other countries, new acquaintances, and valuable information for business.

Find out about all the new global company events and start earning with the 1xPartners affiliate program.

See also: 1xBet took part in Affiliate World Europe 2023 exhibition