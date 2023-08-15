1xBet nominated for prestigious SiGMA CIS Awards 2023

1xBet will compete for victory in four categories.

Press release.- The global betting company 1xBet has reached the prestigious international SiGMA CIS Awards 2023 final, where it will compete for victory in four categories: Affiliate Program of the Year, Sportsbook Operator of the Year, Esports Product of the Year and Marketing Campaign of the Year.

The winners will be determined by an authoritative jury and voting on the award page. The results will be known in September, and the ceremony will occur at the City of Dreams Mediterranean Hotel (Limassol, Cyprus).

“We are proud to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award. The gambling business potential in Eastern and Southern Europe is huge, and it was very important for us to be on the list of best here. 1xBet continues to develop and strengthen its authority among partners and customers actively. The nominations once again emphasize that the company creates trends in the modern gambling industry and is ready to move the business forward,” 1xBet representatives noted.

Participation in the SiGMA CIS Awards final is not the only success at the international level this year. Previously, 1xBet won the Innovator of the Year nomination according to the International Gaming Awards and was the SiGMA Awards Americas 2023 winner.

