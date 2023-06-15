1xBet named Sportsbook Operator of the Year in Latin America

1xBet received the recognition at SiGMA Americas.

Press release.- Global betting company 1xBet has won the prestigious SiGMA Awards Americas 2023. The winners were awarded on June 14 in Sao Paulo at a special ceremony as part of the international gambling exhibition SiGMA Americas. The best companies in the gambling industry were named after voting on the award page and a poll of an authoritative jury.

“Becoming the Latin American Sportsbook Operator of the Year is a great honour. In recent years, the Latin American market has been dynamically developing and it is very important for 1xBet to be among the best in this region. The award is the result of our efforts to promote the betting platform, attract new players and partners, and recognize our brand’s support for Latin American sports.

“We have always strived to be a company that thinks over the strategy for years to come, and we are very pleased that the professional community has appreciated our work”, – 1xBet representatives said.

Over the past year, the bookmaker has become a partner in several tournaments and top clubs in Brazil, Chile and Peru. 1xBet advertising can be seen at the matches of the elite divisions of football championships.

The brand has received the status of the official partner of the men’s and women’s volleyball leagues in Brazil and also held many campaigns dedicated to the Copa Libertadores. 1xBet ambassadors are world-famous MMA fighter Jose Aldo and Brazilian footballer Paulinho, the winner of the 2020 Olympic Games.

See also: 1xBet named “Innovator of the Year” at the International Gaming Awards