1xBet invites to SiGMA Europe 2024

SiGMA Europe will take place November 11-14, in Malta.

Press release.- Global bookmaker 1xBet has announced its participation in SiGMA Europe 2024, a prestigious forum for iGaming industry representatives, taking place from November 11 – 14 at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub in Malta. At booth 2154, the 1xBet team will welcome guests, share valuable insights on market prospects, and present the opportunities of the 1xPartners affiliate program.

Booth’s visitors can expect a relaxed atmosphere, cocktails, and entertainment, including digital football and a reaction desk. The company will be drawing branded gifts: FC Barcelona jerseys, customized AirPods, Nintendo gaming consoles, and Nike Air Force sneakers. And everyone will have a chance to win an iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPad Pro, AirPods Max, Apple Watch Series 10, and a Yamaguchi Air Travel pillow.

Participants can also win VIP tickets to the Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Barcelona match. The draws will occur on November 12, 13, and 14, and a Polaroid photo zone will be set up for memorable pictures. “We look forward to meeting with partners to share experiences and discuss potential collaborations. Our team has prepared a top-level product presentation,” said a 1xBet representative.

According to the company, the 1xPartners program is rightly considered “one of the best in the industry,” bringing together over 100,000 partners who attract more than 3,000,000 users to the brand’s platform.