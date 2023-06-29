1xBet ambassador Jose Aldo visited SiGMA Americas 2023

The top bookmaker and the famous champion still have a lot of joint activities ahead.

Jose Aldo became an honour guest at SiGMA Americas 2023, in São Paulo.

Press release.- The famous MMA fighter Jose Aldo became a guest of a large-scale gambling exhibition held in Sao Paulo on June 14-18. For the world-famous sportsman and 1xBet Ambassador, this experience was an interesting opportunity to get closer to fans.

During the exhibition, Jose Aldo interacted a lot with MMA fans. 1xBet booth visitors received T-shirts, shorts, boxing gloves, and 1xBet branded merchandise from the champion’s hands.

According to Jose, participation in the exhibition allowed him to ensure that his and 1xBet values coincide. In a few days, thousands of people interested in sports development, just as Jose Aldo, became guests of SiGMA Americas.

The top bookmaker and the famous champion still have a lot of joint activities ahead, which you can learn about by subscribing to the sportsman’s social networks and 1xBet. In the meantime, Aldo fans can register on the website and in 1xBet applications using the JOSEALDO promo code and get an increased bonus when they first deposit their game account.

