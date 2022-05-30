1×2 Network releases Branded Coin Vault slot

The new game allows operators to customise gameboards and game elements.

UK.- Online gambling solutions provider 1X2 Network, with its gaming studio subsidiary 1x2gaming, has released Branded Coin Vault, a mining-themed slot game. The developer will use William Hill as the pioneer operator.

Branded Coin Vault is based on one of 1X2 Network’s new Arcade Games, Coin Vault, and allows operators to customise the game’s logo, select their preferred size for the gameboard or change the number of mines popping on the reels.

Rory Kimber, account management and marketing director at 1X2 Network, said: “Branded MegawaysTM took the industry by storm, and we expect Branded Coin Vault to make a similar impact as operators look to add content to their lobbies that rise to changing player preferences.

“Mine games provide the gamification and skill-up elements that players are demanding, making these offerings customizable with operators’ brands makes them an absolute must-have for those looking to drive brand awareness, take engagement to new highs, and ultimately boost loyalty.

“We are thrilled to be launching our first Branded Coin Vault game with William Hill and look forward to working with more operators to help them exceed player expectations through our games.”

In February, 1X2 Network strengthened its partnership with the Canadian operator Loto-Québec with the launch of its Branded Megaways. The partnership started in 2020 and now sees the regional operator launch Branded Megaways, which provides operators with the possibility to personalise the design of the slot games with different fonts, symbols, and another branding.

1X2 Network gains approval to launch in Ontario

Earlier in May, 1X2 Network gained approval to launch its full suite of games in the Canadian province of Ontario. The recently regulated Ontario market opened on April 4.

The developer plans to expand its content into non-European regulated jurisdictions. Games such as Wolf Strike, Blazing 777s, Battle Maidens, Battle Maidens Cleopatra, Book of Ba’al, and Phoenix Inferno titles, developed by the 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries, are included in the Canadian launch.