1win succeeds at the prestigious SiGMA Europe 2023 international exhibition

Attendees had the opportunity to engage with 1win at its two-story branded stand.

Press release.- 1win, a leader in the iGaming space, was actively involved in the SiGMA Europe 2023 exhibition. A significant event for the gambling industry took place from November 14 to 16 in Malta, attracting around 25,000 delegates and over 800 operators.

For 3 days, attendees had the opportunity to engage with 1win at its two-story branded stand, network in specialized zones, and enjoy a cocktail bar. Additionally, it hosted some exciting interviews for its new 1win Worldwide YouTube channel, featuring insightful conversations with prominent figures in the industry, effectively laying the foundation for new partnerships within the iGaming sector.

Elya, chief business development officer at 1win, said: “We thank the SiGMA Europe 2023 exhibition organizers for arranging a dialogue between the industry’s best representatives. In Malta and beyond, 1win is moving the iGaming industry forward through unique approaches and cutting-edge technology utilization. We are also already preparing for future collaborative projects – after all, the European market has huge potential and is very important for our company.”

In the past year, the 1win network saw remarkable growth, reaching 335,000 affiliates, a significant increase with 180,000 new additions, showcasing our expanding industry influence. Our monthly FTDs surged by 70%, reflecting increased user trust and engagement. Deposit volumes grew by 120%, demonstrating our commitment to fostering strong partner relations and strategic growth. This growth highlights the 1win commitment to excellence and adaptability in a dynamic market.

Looking ahead, 1win will be present at another major iGaming event, Affiliate World Asia in Bangkok, on December 7-8. Our company will exhibit at stand C02, ready to offer insights and showcase their top-tier offers to industry colleagues.