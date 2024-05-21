1spin4win launches new online casino network promotion, Treasure Hunt

The promo will help online casinos to increase its player interest, engagement, boost GGR and betting volume.

Press release.- 1spin4win, an online casino game provider, has launch of its latest network promotion, “Treasure Hunt.” Running from June 1 to June 9, 2024, this event promises to take players on an enchanting adventure across 11 online slots, with EUR 20,000 in prizes up for grabs.

Spanning nine days, this promo helps online casinos increase player interest and engagement, boost GGR and betting volume, and enhance brand image. Players, in turn, are offered the chance to get an extra win with 515 randomly dropped cash prizes.

Each bet allows one to win a single prize, and players can earn as many prizes as possible during the promotion. All prizes are taken from the GGR before invoicing.

The participating games include Sun Treasure, Lucky Robbery, Cash the Gold Hold and Win, Cash the Gold, Mega Cash the Gold, Hold the Gold, Book of Corsairs, Lucky Jane & Aztec Book, Lucky Jane in Egypt, Lucky Gold Miner, and Dolphin’s Wealth. To ensure operators’ global accessibility, all titles support a range of fiat and cryptocurrencies, including EUR, PLN, RUB, AUD, UAH, KZT, TRY, USD, CAD, NZD, HUF, INR, BTC, ETH, LTC, and USDT.

“I’ve seen firsthand how network promotions like ‘Treasure Hunt’ can transform an online casino’s performance,”said Olga Hlukhovskaya, Head of Account Management Division at 1spin4win.“It’s gratifying to watch player engagement soar and see the tangible boost in operators’ GGR. For our partner casinos, this promotion isn’t just about extra prizes for players — it’s about creating a captivating experience that keeps players coming back for more.”