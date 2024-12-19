1spin4win unveils classic Christmas Hold and Win to honour yearly tradition

Releases tied to seasonal celebrations have proven to attract new players, re-engage existing ones, and increase player sessions overall.

Press release.- Online slots provider 1spin4win comes out with Classic Christmas Hold and Win, a 3×3 retro fruit experience reminiscent of land-based slot machines. The nostalgia-filled holiday-themed slot releases December 19.

Classic Christmas Hold and Win invites players to experience an authentic holiday feel bolstered by nostalgic retro fruit symbols, flaming sevens, and jolly golden bells. The game’s most helpful symbol is a gift-wrapped Wild box, which lies along with other symbols on the festive reels that light up like a Christmas tree when a win occurs.

The title gives out exciting double payouts when all 9 reel cells are filled with one and the same fruit symbol and has an x1,000 Mega Jackpot and x100 Minipot on offer in the player-popular Bonus round mode.

27 paylines ensure enough gameplay variety, while the x1,500 max win will be attractive to a vast player pool. The slot’s 97.10 per cent RTP is a safe bet for casinos that guarantees players will enjoy the balance and return for more.

Olga Bogdanova, art director at 1spin4win, said: “A week earlier, we released Christmas Gems Hold and Win, a more modern-looking festive slot with contemporary gem symbols and well-polished HD visuals audiences are now accustomed to.

“This week, Classic Christmas Hold and Win debuts an old-fashioned slot with the goal of taking players on a journey back in time to the well-known security of device-free celebrations and land-based gambling. By switching up our art style and adding different lighting, we offer players a chance to cosy up and take a break from the fast-paced world we live in.”

Coming up with season-themed slots during holidays is a tradition that started at 1spin4win with Lucky Xmas 20 in early 2022. Later that year, Lucky Eve 100 and Lucky Christmas 243 delivered bundles of joy to players. In 2023, the online casino provider released Northern Gold Rush, Lucky Snowlight, and Fruity Christmas, focusing on Christmas themes throughout the month.

This year is a little different: Cash’n Fruits Fortune 100 spruced up the December game list to give operators an opportunity to feature a new non-Christmas-themed game along with Christmas Gems Hold and Win and Classic Christmas Hold and Win.

According to the company, the slot studio prioritises releases tied to seasonal celebrations because they have proven to attract new players, re-engage existing ones, and increase player sessions overall, which is what every operator strives for.



