1spin4win announces casino network promotion “Variety of Luck” with €25K prize pool

Fast-growing online slots provider 1spin4win is launching a new casino promotion on a wide selection of its classic games, from fruit-themed to story-based ones, to help operators engage their players.

Press release.- 1spin4win’s fresh Cash & Drops promo will take place from March 28 to April 10, 2025. The prize pool will amount to €25,000, the highest sum offered by 1spin4win so far, compared to previous campaigns, which distributed €20,000 each. The rewards will be randomly awarded across 680 cash prizes to players who wager real money in dedicated games. Wins will be automatically credited to players’ balances without the need for any extra configurations from the online casino.

The provider showcases the diversity of its portfolio through this campaign, as both fans of pure classics and lovers of thematic games will have fascinating 1spin4win titles to spin: from the story-driven Don Catleone Hold and Win to straightforward fruit-and-coin action of Lucky Win Spins and Lucky Win Spins X. Hence the campaign’s name — “Variety of Luck.”

This is one of the many effective promotional tools from 1spin4win, which also include special in-game features and additional marketing solutions such as pre-releases and free spins, all of which cultivate player loyalty. “Variety of Luck” will help online igaming platforms attract players, enhance their engagement and loyalty, increase GGR, and boost betting volume. It will also foster brand support and visibility.

Olga Hlukhovskaya, business development director at 1spin4win, commented, “We appreciate our clients and always think of ways to help them thrive. Cash & Drops campaigns are an example of this. They allow our partner operators to re-engage their audience and advertise player-friendliness, all with minimum effort. Like any promo tool by 1spin4win, “Variety of Luck” is easy to use since we take care of all technical aspects ourselves.”

10 exciting games were picked for this network promotion, each representing its own version of igaming entertainment, but all of them united by the concept of luck. Players can hit it big in the following classic slot titles:

Clover Fest Hold And Win — new slot! Don Catleone Hold And Win — new slot! Lucky Win Spins Cash’n Fruits Hold And Win Lucky Win Spins X Allways Lucky Pot Cash’n Fruits Fortune 243 Coins Sniffer Hold And Win Golden Joker 27 Hold And Win Lucky Jane In Egypt Win Spins

The company said: “For further details and enquiries, please contact your assigned account manager or 1spin4win’s business development director at [email protected].”