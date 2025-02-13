1spin4win marks strong 2024 performance with 66% GGR growth

With a solid 2024 behind it, the provider is ready to expand even further in 2025 and beyond.

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced impressive growth across all key business metrics, fueling strong results with a 66 per cent increase in GGR for 2024 compared to the previous year.

This success results from a combination of factors, from expanding its game portfolio to strengthening partnerships with over 500 casino operators worldwide, making 1spin4win a more recognized and reliable player in the igaming space.

Olga Hlukhovskaya, business development director at 1spin4win, commented, “Seeing this kind of progress is truly rewarding. Every step we’ve taken has contributed to this achievement, with our team’s hard work making it all possible. I’m proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to continuing our growth in 2025.”

With over 130 titles now in its portfolio, the studio has grown its game offerings significantly. Seasonal and holiday-themed slots, including those for Christmas, Easter, and Halloween, have been a strong focus for a while, strengthening player interest. As a result, the bet count has increased by 42 per cent, directly impacting GGR.

Another factor behind the GGR growth is 1spin4win’s commitment to network promotions. Recent Cash & Drops campaigns, such as the ‘New Year Prize Rush’ and ‘Oktoberfest Fortune,’ have boosted player engagement and deepened connections with partners. These easy-to-integrate promotions offer exciting prizes for players while enhancing brand loyalty for operators, further contributing to 1spin4win’s continued success.

The studio’s ability to stay flexible with its game portfolio while fostering strong relationships with casino operators is proving to be a successful strategy. With a solid 2024 behind it, the provider is ready to expand even further in 2025 and beyond.