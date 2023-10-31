1/ST Content signs deal with Tabcorp

The agreement will enable greater coverage of North American horse racing via the Tab brand.

US.- 1/ST Content has signed a multi-year agreement with Australia’s Tabcorp to provide the firm with fixed-odds and tote betting services. The deal will enable greater coverage of North American horse racing for the Tab brand and Sky Racing channel.

1/ST Content has a network of over 70 tracks, managing more than 3,300 racing meetings every year from North American circuits including Gulfstream Park, Laurel Park, Pimlico, Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga. It also includes Santa Anita, the location of this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Adam Brownlee, general manager of SKY Racing and International Media, said: “Tabcorp prides itself on expanding its variety of premium international racing content and this wide-ranging deal with 1/ST Content underscores that commitment. The strength of its data and wagering technology combined with a depth of broadcast and video streaming rights makes it the clear provider of choice to facilitate both fixed-odds and commingling into Australian pools, which will help drive growth and diversified revenues for the racing sector.”

Simon Fraser, senior vice president of international at 1/ST Content, added: “1/ST Content is delighted to announce our progressive partnership with Tabcorp, which is broadening the international appeal of North American thoroughbred racing. It’s another key string to our bow in returning value to the genuine stakeholders in North American racing, ensuring they become the principal beneficiaries of revenues generated through international wagering, and safeguarding the domestic scene for the next generation of fan and bettor.

“Tabcorp naturally represents an incredibly strong partner for us in the Australian market, so it’s a real validation to benefit from its support, scope and local expertise. Its distributional spread across digital and retail is staggering, while its development of products is enhancing our offering significantly. It’s a great time to be growing our global audience ahead of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships and a packed fall and winter schedule.”