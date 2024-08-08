Wynn Resorts reports 8.1% increase in Q2 operating revenue

The company registered operating revenues of $1.73bn.

US-. Wynn Resorts has reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Operating revenues were $1.73bn for Q2, up 8.1 per cent from $1.60bn year-over-year. Net income attributable was $111.9m compared to $105.2m for the same period in 2023. Adjusted property EBITDAR was $571.7m.

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace in Macau were $548m, an increase of $79.7m from the second quarter of 2023. Operating revenues from Las Vegas operations were $628.7m, an increase of $50.6m. Encore Boston Harbor reported operating revenues of $212.6m, down $9.3m.

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said: “Our second quarter results, including a new second quarter record for Adjusted Property EBITDAR, reflect continued strength throughout our business. I am incredibly proud of our teams in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston. Importantly, we continue to invest in growing the business, with construction on Wynn Al Marjan Island in the UAE progressing at a rapid pace.

“During the quarter, we also finalized a transaction to acquire our pro-rata share of the land on Al Marjan Island Three, including a sizable land bank for potential future development opportunities for Wynn Resorts or for selected third parties complementary to Wynn Al Marjan.”

