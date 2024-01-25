World Series of Poker Circuit Event to launch at Turning Stone Resort Casino

The 12-day poker tournament series will run from March 14 to 25.

US.- The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Event will return to New York’s Turning Stone Resort Casino for the third consecutive year in March. The 12-day poker tournament series will run from March 14 to 25, with a guaranteed total payout of more than $2.5m, a $1m increase from last year’s event. The casino has added 10 poker tables this year, for a total of 85.

Poker players will compete for more than $2.5m, 18 WSOP Gold Rings, the trophy of the WSOP Circuit event and a seat in the $1m Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas this summer. The Monster Stack event will return with a $200,000 guarantee, an increase of $100,000 from last year, and the Ladies Only event will have a $25,000 guarantee. Turning Stone has added a $1m guaranteed event to the series, which will begin on March 21.

During last year’s WSOP Circuit Event, there were more than 14,650 entries. A record-breaking $5.4m was paid out to winners, five times more than the guaranteed prize pool.

In December, the first edition of The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Paradise took place at Atlantis at Paradise Island Resort and Casino in the Bahamas.

New York igaming bill reintroduced

New York senator Joseph Addabbo has introduced SB 8185 in a new attempt to legalise online casino gaming in the state. The bill was referred to the state Senate’s Racing, Wagering and Gaming Committee.