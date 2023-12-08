World Series of Poker Paradise starts

The first edition of The WSOP Paradise has launched at Atlantis at Paradise Island Resort and Casino in the Bahamas.

The Bahamas.- The first edition of The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Paradise has started at Atlantis at Paradise Island Resort and Casino in the Bahamas. Daniel Negreanu delivered the ceremonial Shuffle Up & Deal for the series kick off Event #1: Mystery Millions.

With 3,446 entrants and its $5m guarantee m met, the event set the record for the largest live poker event hosted in the Bahamas. Jeremy Lavi Dan took the $500,000 prize.

Phil Hellmuth and Jamie Gold, in addition to the last three WSOP Main Event World Champions Daniel Weinman, Espen Jørstad and Koray Aldemir participated in the event. Sports celebrities such as 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tony Parker, two-time WNBA Champion and Las Vegas Aces’ Head Coach Becky Hammon, Manchester City’s Sergio Agüero, and FS1’s Nick Wright were also present.

World Series of Poker executive director Ty Stewart said: “Poker in paradise is rolling along and WSOP Paradise at Atlantis Paradise Island is already setting records and smashing guarantees. The WSOP can celebrate another ‘first’ with the record for the largest live poker event ever put together in the Bahamas. With more action set to unfold in paradise and some of the biggest names from the poker world in attendance, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the first WSOP Paradise Main Event at Atlantis.”

