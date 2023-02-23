WinStar World Casino renews partnership with Texas Motor Speedway

WinStar World Casino will remain a sponsor for the TMS.

US.- Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) has announced the renewal of various partnerships ahead of the 2023 motorsports season, including with WinStar World Casino and Resort. The venue on I-35 at the Oklahoma border has been a sponsor since 2006.

The deal includes various race entitlements, signage and the casino’s sponsorship of the reserved campgrounds. Other TMS partners include Speedy Cash, CoServ, Zimmerer Kubota, and The Dallas Morning News.

TMS executive VP and general manager Mark Faber said: “Partnerships mean everything in the sports business world so it’s very gratifying to announce that strong companies like WinStar World Casino and Resort, CoServ, Zimmerer Kubota, and The Dallas Morning News are continuing their partnerships and support of Texas Motor Speedway.

“It’s just as gratifying to announce our new relationships with Niece Equipment and Yesway’s Allsup’s Convenience Stores as Official Partners of Texas Motor Speedway. We look forward to winning with these partners in developing an exciting, successful, and memorable year of racing and events at Texas Motor Speedway.”

New push to legalise gambling in Texas

Texas state representative Charlie Geren has filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide at the November election if they want to legalise casinos in the state. It proposes allowing gaming companies to apply for licences to build seven high-end “destination resorts” in Texas.

The locations would include two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, two in the Houston area and one each in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen. The legislation would allow casino gaming and sports wagering at the resorts. A Texas Gaming Commission would be created to regulate the activity.