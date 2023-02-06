New push to legalise gambling in Texas

Representative Charlie Geren’s House Joint Resolution 97 aims to put casino gaming on the November ballot.

US.- Texas state representative Charlie Geren has filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide at the November election if they want to legalise casinos in the state. It proposes allowing gaming companies to apply for licences to build seven high-end “destination resorts” in Texas.

The locations would include two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, two in the Houston area and one each in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen. The legislation would allow casino gaming and sports wagering at the resorts. A Texas Gaming Commission would be created to regulate the activity.

The bill would impose a 15 per cent tax on the gross casino gaming revenue of each casino licence holder. The move will need to receive the support of the House and Senate as well as Governor Greg Abbott before it can go to a public vote in November. The vote would be necessary to amend the Texas Constitution, which prohibits most gambling.

Last November, senator Carol Alvarado pre-filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a similar piece of legislation. In 2021, two bills, HB2070 and HJR97, both sponsored by representative Dan Huberty, proposed constitutional amendments to legalise sports betting but did not receive a vote in either the Texas House or Senate.