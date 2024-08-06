Will Bitcoin halving influence igaming? SOFTSWISS H1 2024 overview

Q2 2024 was marked by the Bitcoin halving, which occurs approximately every four years or every 210,000 blocks.

Press release.- The second quarter of 2024 was marked by a historical event: the Bitcoin halving. Did this event affect the igaming market? SOFTSWISS shares insights in its quarterly “State of Crypto” overview.

What is Bitcoin halving?

The Bitcoin halving occurs approximately every four years or every 210,000 blocks, reducing the reward for mining new blocks by 50 per cent. Since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009, there have been four halving events: in 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024. These events are crucial for maintaining Bitcoin’s scarcity and controlling inflation, ensuring the total supply never exceeds 21 million coins. Historically, each halving has been followed by a rise in Bitcoin’s price due to reduced supply and increased scarcity.

According to blockchain experts, the recent halving may lead to new regulations that ensure fairness, responsible gambling, and anti-money laundering measures in the crypto-driven igaming sector. The halving is also expected to increase Bitcoin’s value, potentially benefiting Bitcoin-friendly igaming brands. The adoption of crypto-friendly solutions can enhance player trust and transparency.

Post-halving igaming market overview

SOFTSWISS experts analysed the data gathered from around 250 crypto-friendly brands powered by the company that engaged in crypto transactions during the first half of 2024. The index increased by 13 per cent since the beginning of the year.

In absolute terms, the Total Bet Sum, encompassing both fiat and crypto, grew by 46.6 per cent in the first part of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year. The Total Bet Count showed an even greater increase, surpassing 51.7 per cent in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023.

Ongoing analysis since early 2022 indicates that fiat bets are experiencing more growth compared to crypto bets. Comparing the first half of 2024 to the same period in 2023, the Fiat Bet Sum increased by 65.2 per cent.

Andrey Starovoitov, co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, said: “The increasing wealth of the middle class boosts disposable income and spending on entertainment. Technological advancements make online games and various payment methods more and more accessible.

“The expansion of regulated markets where igaming is being legalised provides a stable and secure environment for both operators and players. These elements together foster a thriving industry, encouraging innovation, competition, and a broader reach to diverse audiences.”

Cautious approach to crypto gaming

In the first half of 2024, the Crypto Bet Sum shows a modest 2.3 per cent increase compared to the same period of the previous year. As fiat rates grow much faster than crypto rates, the share of crypto bets noticeably decreased in 2024, settling at 20.6 per cent.

At the same time, the H1 2024 Crypto Bet Count shows a decrease of more than 20 per cent year-on-year. Notably, the review of the first quarter of the year showed a relatively stable position of the Crypto Bet Count.

Andrey Starovoitov added: “The anticipated impact of the Bitcoin halving on the market, coupled with the strengthening of the Bitcoin exchange rate in the first half of the year, may lead to a more cautious attitude among players towards using cryptocurrencies. However, the average crypto bet is increasing, positively impacting the overall Crypto Bet Sum. As Bitcoin’s exchange rate fluctuates, we expect some players to adopt a more careful approach to using their Bitcoins.”

Analysing crypto bets reveals that around 93 per cent are facilitated via the in-game currency conversion tool, which allows operators to engage players with cryptocurrency assets in games originally designed for fiat. The proportion has remained stable through the first half of the year. The operators who adopt the tool are gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Bitcoin’s share drops

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin create the top five most popular cryptocurrencies in igaming. This list has remained stable over the years, with some shifts in their rankings.

Bitcoin experienced a decline of around 23 p.p. in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023. This could be attributed to the strengthening Bitcoin exchange rate and players’ commitment to save it.

The shares of other cryptos, on the other hand, have significantly increased in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023. Litecoin and Tether demonstrated growth of 8.9 p.p. and 7.1 p.p., respectively. Tether climbed to fourth place in the ranking, overtaking Dogecoin behind.

Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, summarised: “Confirming experts’ anticipations, the iGaming industry is experiencing active growth, with a fifth of all bets coming from the crypto segment. The intriguing fluctuations in Bitcoin’s position promises both increased profits and a more cautious attitude toward spending. However, every challenge brings its own opportunities. The key to success lies in adapting by investing in employee training and software development, integrating crypto processing, and ensuring your platform remains secure throughout the process.”

