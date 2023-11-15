White Hat Gaming’s PAM goes live with Bally’s in six US states

The igaming platform provider has deployed the tool in New York, Indiana, Colorado, Virginia, Arizona and Ohio.

US.- Igaming platform provider White Hat Gaming has deployed its Player Account Management (PAM) tool in six US states in the last three months with Bally’s Corporation. New York has followed the rollout in Indiana, Colorado, Virginia, Arizona, and Ohio.

Phil Gelvan, CEO at White Hat Gaming, said: “Delivering our PAM to Bally’s across six states in under three months is an incredible achievement. It speaks volumes about our ability to move fast in this industry and provide operators with the tech stack required to launch quickly and smoothly. Our hard work in supporting the Bally’s team is far from over with more state launches planned. It’s an exciting period for us as we continue to grow our US footprint in record time.”

Robeson Reeves, CEO at Bally’s, added: “The team at White Hat Gaming has done an incredible job in facilitating numerous state launches in quick succession. They have accelerated our growth strategy as we look to strengthen our online footprint alongside the existing retail presence we hold. We are thoroughly looking forward to revealing more launches over the coming weeks, as we continue to build on our mission to become the premier, full-service, vertically integrated casinos and resorts, online sports betting, and iGaming company.”

In August, White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, launched its content in West Virginia. This launch means the company is now active in every regulated US state. The firm also launched its games in the US state of Connecticut following licence approval.