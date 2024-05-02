White Hat Gaming names Justin Psaila as chief financial officer

Justin Psaila will oversee the company’s financial division.

US.- Igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming has appointed Justin Psaila as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Psaila has nearly two decades of industry experience. He worked eight years at Betsson Group and nine years in his last role as CFO at Gaming Innovation Group.

Phillip Gelvan, CEO of White Hat Gaming, said: “We are delighted to announce that Justin Psaila will be joining the White Hat Gaming team as CFO. Justin is well respected in the industry, and I have no doubt his appointment will strengthen our already impressive executive team. White Hat is consistently working to deliver on its global expansion goals, and Justin will be key in ensuring the company’s financial objectives are attained.”

Psaila commented: “I am very happy to be starting my new position as Group chief financial officer at White Hat Gaming. I am joining a brilliant team and look forward to helping deliver on White Hat’s ambitious growth plans across the US and beyond.”