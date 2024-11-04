West Virginia Lottery to launch mobile platform

The platform will launch on Thursday.

US.- The West Virginia Lottery has announced that its digital gaming platform for mobile devices will launch at 6am on Thursday. Tickets for the iPlay game will be on sale while the PlayOn loyalty programme will allow users to check winning numbers, stay informed about promotions and manage their accounts, as stated in a press release from the West Virginia Lottery.

According to the release, the loyalty programme will enable users to earn points for both in-person and online gaming. iPlay and PlayOn accounts will be linked, allowing tickets purchased in person to be integrated into the loyalty programme.