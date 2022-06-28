Evolution goes live in West Virginia with online live casino games

Operators will have access to online live casino content, such as Live Roulette, Lightning Roulette, and Blackjack.

US.- Evolution has announced that it has gone live with its online live casino content in West Virginia. Operators in the state will have access to Evolution’s range of online live casino games.

The games will be streamed live from the firm’s state-of-the-art studio in Pennsylvania. Various titles will be available, including Live Roulette, Lightning Roulette, Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Three Card Poker, and Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Jeff Millar, commercial director of North America at Evolution, said: “We are so happy to bring our live dealer games to players in West Virginia. We are sure online players will absolutely love what they see and the experience of playing live at the tables, just as they would in a real land-based casino.

“Players in West Virginia have had access to our extensive slots offering from our Group brand NetEnt for some time. Now our live offering adds even more choice and, of course, a new dimension of excitement as online players bet in real-time, with real dealers and alongside fellow online players.”

In May, Evolution announced that it has signed an agreement with PlayStar. The initial deal is for the provision of Evolution’s online Live Casino and ‘First Person’ RNG-based casino games in New Jersey for PlayStar’s US market debut later this year.

In 2018, Evolution opened its first US live casino studio, in New Jersey, and followed with the openings in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Soon, it will launch in Connecticut. West Virginia becomes the fourth US state in which Evolution is operating Live Casino in, while it has been operating its slots portfolio since 2020.

Evolution goes live with Soaring Eagle Casino in Michigan partnership

Evolution has signed an agreement with Soaring Eagle Gaming for the provision of online casino content from its Evolution, NetEnt, and Red Tiger brands in Michigan. The deal sees Evolution provide its expansive portfolio of online casino games, including its world-leading portfolio of online Live Casino games and First Person RNG titles from Evolution’s state-of-the-art live studio in Michigan.

Additionally, top slot games from Red Tiger such as Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Piggy Riches Megaways, and Red Tiger’s well-known jackpots, are now available to players in the state. Popular NetEnt titles such as Divine Fortune Megaways, Fruit Shop Megaways and Starburst, will be available to players in the coming weeks.