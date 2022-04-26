Penn National Gaming and US Integrity sign partnership in North America

The firms have signed a comprehensive deal for the US and Canadian regulated markets.

US.- Penn National Gaming and US Integrity have signed a comprehensive partnership for the US and Canadian regulated markets. USI will supply Penn National with its integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard. The firm will also provide Penn National with analysis across data to identify irregular contest-level, officiating and wagering patterns.

Chris Soriano, chief compliance officer of Penn National, said: “We are excited to be working with U.S. Integrity as we continue to expand our industry-leading brands Barstool Sportsbook and theScore Bet across the regulated U.S. and Canadian markets.

“USI’s commitment to maintaining integrity as well as their proactive approach will play a pivotal role in detecting and sharing any potentially suspicious wagering activity.”

Matthew Holt, USI’s CEO & co-founder, added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with Penn National and assist as they grow their brands across the U.S. and Canadian regulated sports wagering markets.

“USI’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best in class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Penn National; all our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception.

“These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”

Penn National Gaming opens Hollywood Casino in Pennsylvania

Penn National Gaming opened Hollywood Casino Morgantown on December 22. The 80,000 square-foot venue features 750 slot machines and 30 table games, a Barstool Sportsbook, and three restaurants.

Betting windows and kiosks for sports and racing are located throughout the sportsbook. Visitors can find interactive games, an outdoor fire pit, and a Barstool Sportsbook merchandise station.

