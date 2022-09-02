Focus Gaming News gets the latest from Konami Gaming’s Director of Marketing and Communications Tashina Lazcano ahead of G2E.

Exclusive interview.- The land-based casino sector in the US has bounced back from the pandemic spectacularly, and Europe, Canada and LatAm are also starting to see a recovery. One company that’s accompanying that is the games supplier Konami Gaming.

As the supplier prepares for G2E, Focus Gaming News caught up on the latest from the Director of Marketing and Communications Tashina Lazcano, who says it’s been a “true joy to start to see so many casino customers achieving positive results”.

Konami’s content and reliable hardware have helped casinos make the most of the return to business, with games that have proven the test of time. “We know that they work and we want to make these results a reality for their business,” Lazcano says.

In the US, Konami continues to release new original series across its famous DIMENSION cabinet line. Meanwhile, the All Aboard series has ranked as the industry’s top-grossing parent game for a staggering 19 months thanks to its memorable reward experience.

“We’re continuing to drive products that resonate with players,” Lazcano says. She notes that Konami Gaming’s cashless and cardless technology has seen a high amount of demand after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company planning “more fun DIMENSION content and more SYNKROS technology” and it has an exciting new game from Konami Australia – Lucky Drums, which gives players an experience like they’re playing the drums and gives operators options to suit their business. A new exciting addition is the introduction of Mystical Temple for the DIMENSION 27.

Check out the full interview with Tashina Lazcano on the Focus Gaming News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!