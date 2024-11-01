Weekend Conversation Corner – November, 01

Welcome to the most recent installment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, a brief examination of the top headlines from the week that have captivated audiences worldwide. As we break down the flurry of events into a coherent and focused summary, we will discuss the key stories that have impacted the overall narrative, influenced decision-making, and sparked conversations. Join us as we filter through the distractions and offer a concise overview of the significant developments from the week, keeping you informed on what truly counts in today’s ever-changing world.

The British online gambling industry saw a yield of £1.32bn in the third quarter, a 13% increase from the previous year. Revenue was mainly driven by a rise in online slots, reaching a record £689m. The number of players spending over an hour per session also increased. Real event betting GGY was up by 6%, while retail betting fell by 1%. The government has decided not to increase gambling tax in the upcoming budget, maintaining the current rates for both land-based and remote gambling. Plans are in place to simplify the tax structure for online gambling in the future.

The Kyrgyzstan parliament has approved a bill allowing casinos in hotels to attract investors. The government sees potential for growth in the gambling industry, with significant revenue generated from licensed operators. President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on Gambling Activities in June 2022, restricting locals under 21 and incapacitated foreigners from using casinos. In neighboring Kazakhstan, a new gambling business and lottery regulation committee has been formed to oversee compliance with legislation. However, proposed changes to payment regulations in the Kazakh gambling sector have faced criticism from operators. The government’s plan to create a Unified Accounting System has not been well-received by the Kazakhstan Fair Gambling Campaign.

The Malta Gaming Authority has raised concerns about Italy’s proposed gambling reforms, particularly regarding the technical and compliance requirements for B2B businesses. The European Commission has extended the standstill period on the legislation to consider Malta’s input, which argues that these requirements could create unnecessary barriers for B2B providers. Italy’s proposed reforms include new online gambling tenders overseen by the ADM, with significantly increased licence fees and a 3% fee on gross gaming revenue. The Ministry of Finance justifies the fee increase due to the market being dominated by major multinational operators. The framework also includes technical requirements such as IT infrastructure based in the EEA and compliance with EU data protection laws. Current licences will be extended until the end of next year due to delays in implementing the new framework.

The French government has decided to delay its plan to regulate online casinos in France after facing criticism from land-based casino operators. The proposed amendment to regulate the online casino sector as part of the 2025 budget has been withdrawn to allow for more consultations. The decision comes after concerns were raised about potential closures and job losses in the land-based casino sector. The president of Casinos de France welcomed the move, emphasizing the importance of consultation and dialogue in any future legislative changes. The government aims to address the illegal online casino market, which is estimated to generate significant revenue, and increase tax revenue to reduce the country’s debt. While the regulation of online casinos could bring in substantial revenue, concerns have been raised about potential losses for land-based casino operators.

The Dutch gambling regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), has fined NetX Betting €675,000 for offering online gambling to Dutch players without a local license. An additional €75,000 fine was issued for penalizing customers for inactivity. The sites involved were Pferdewetten.de and Betbird.com, which allowed Dutch players to bet on horse racing without proper licensing. Despite orders to stop accepting Dutch players, NetX continued to operate, claiming technical errors for accessibility. NetX defended its actions, arguing that horse betting should not be classified as a game of chance and justifying the penalty for inactive accounts as industry standard. KSA chairman Michel Groothuizen criticized the lack of player care and unethical practices, stating that penalizing inactive players goes beyond acceptable limits.